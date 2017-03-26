Name Released In Charles Mix County Fatal Crash

DANTE, S.D. – A Wagner, S.D. man has been identified as the person killed in a one-vehicle crash Thursday night near Dante.

According to South Dakota Highway Patrol, Jeremy Lhotak, 34, was ejected from his 1999 Ford F250 pickup on 400th Avenue and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lhotak was the only occupant in the pickup and was not wearing a seat-belt.

Authorities say his vehicle left the roadway, went into the east ditch and rolled.

The accident happened around 10:45 Thursday night.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Other agencies on the scene were Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office and Yankton Sioux Tribal Police.