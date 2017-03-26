Program Gives Girls Free Prom Dresses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- It almost prom season for many high school girls, but with that comes the stress of finding a dress in their price range.

However, a Sioux Falls church, Lincoln Hills Bible Church is hoping to ease some of that stress with “Operation Prom Dress”

The program gives away dresses, shoes, and jewelry for free to teenage girls wanting to go to prom and for many years the program has not only been making an impact but saving families money.

“I haven’t looked at the shoes yet, I have to find the dress first and then we will accessorize, “says Second Timer of the event, Marissa Dooley.

When it comes to shopping for prom the first thing a girl needs to find is the perfect dress and everything else will fall into place.

“I’m really excited because I know there will be one here for me, “says Dooley.

However it can often be hard to say yes to the dress because of the price tag, but thanks to a program that stress can be eased.

“It was kind of this need that I knew was out there. Financially it’s so expensive, “says Founder of Operation Prom Dress, Lauren Banik.

Banik, says she knew the financial aspect of prom can be draining, but her goal was to give girls an opportunity to feel beautiful on their prom day.

For ten years the program has been offering free dresses, jewelry, and shoes and whether it’s a girl’s first time or second time attending the event, they always leave with a smile on their face.

“Last year I found this burgundy dress and it was super simple, but it was my absolute favorite and I just wanted to like wear it forever and dance in it forever. It was so beautiful, “says Second Timer of the event, Ella Lueders.

It’s not every day that a girl can feel like a princess, but on prom day, Operation Prom Dress makes sure the girls not only feel like one but look like one.

“It makes me feel great that there are actually people out here who like want to do this kind of stuff. It’s just so cool the way that they help girls out, even if they don’t have a lot of money. It’s kind of a relief of stress because I feel like people with prom they really stress about it, “says Lueders.

All of the dresses are donated by the community. Black Hills Beauty College is also offering free hairstyling on the day of each girl’s prom,