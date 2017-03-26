Statue Stolen from Downtown SculptureWalk

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (605) 367-7000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Sioux Falls Police confirm a statue has been stolen from Sioux Falls’ Downtown SculptureWalk.

The “Weathering the Storm” piece by Alan Hone is missing from its pedestal outside of the Half Baked cupcake shop on Phillips between 9th and 10th Street.

The statue is valued at $5,900.

The piece measures 23 inches tall, 16 inches wide, and 12 inches in depth.

Sioux Falls police say they are not sure when piece went missing, but it was sometime in the last three days.

