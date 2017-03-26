Storm Stomp Wichita Falls

Sioux Falls Improves To 5-0 With 55-21

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux Falls Storm had no problem acing the latest toughest test on their schedule.

Playing their second game in six days, the Storm improved to 5-0 by whipping previously unbeaten Wichita Falls (4-1) 55-21 at the PREMIER Center on Saturday night in Sioux Falls.

Storm Quarterback Lorenzo Brown was nearly perfect, going 19-21 for 187 yards and four touchdowns through the air. Brown was also Sioux Falls’ top rusher with 11 carries for 39 yards. Mike Tatum hauled in eight passes for 87 yards and three scores while Korey Williams also caught eight passes for 76 yards and a score. Robbie Rouse ran 13 times for 38 yards and three touchdowns. The Storm defense also picked off star Wichita Falls’ quarterback Charles McCullum four times.

Sioux Falls is off next week before returning to action on April 8th at Cedar Rapids.

