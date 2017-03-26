Surprise! Eight Button Quails Unexpectedly Hatch at Sertoma Butterfly House

The babies came as a surprise, but staff couldn't be happier with the new additions



SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The Sertoma Butterfly House and Aquarium has a new addition to their family

On Tuesday, eight adorable button quails hatched.

The babies are currently in a crate with their mom and dad until they get older and are able to safely venture off on their own in the butterfly house.

The staff says the quails are an essential part of the butterfly house because they protect the butterflies from ants and specks.

The babies came as a surprise, but staff couldn’t be happier with the new additions.

“They are adorable they hatched on Tuesday we weren’t expecting them we were watching another nest and then we had this surprise nest. But they were great surprises I’m definitely okay with them,” said Biologist Becca Anderson.

It is currently breeding season for the quails so another nest is expected to hatch very soon.