56-Year-Old Man Dies In Moody County Fatal Crash

FLANDREAU, S.D. – One person died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon east of Flandreau.

The names of the two people are not being released pending notification of their families. They were the only two involved in the crash.

Both vehicles were eastbound on Highway 34 when the first vehicle, a 2007 Toyota Yaris, started to slow down and turn left onto 485th Avenue. The second vehicle, a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica, hit the first vehicle on the driver’s side, sending it into the east ditch.

The 56-year-old male driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, a 66-year-old female, sustained minor injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Moody County Sheriff’s Office, Flandreau Police Department and Flandreau Fire Department.