Wells Fargo Now Offering Cardless ATM’s At All Locations

Wells Fargo says all 13,000 of its ATM’s have been upgraded to give customers card-free access.

Customers log-in to the Wells Fargo mobile app, select card-free ATM access, and request a one-time-use, eight-digit access code that they use at the ATM with their debit or ATM pin, the machines also still accept debit cards.

Wells Fargo becomes the first bank in the U.S. to upgrade all of its ATM’s with the cardless feature.

JP Morgan Chase and Bank of America have announced similar upgrades coming to their ATM’s.