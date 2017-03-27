Augie Completes Four Game Sweep Of Mary

Vikings Win Sunday Doubleheader 6-2 & 6-3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana Baseball earned their first series sweep of the season with a 6-2 victory over U-Mary in game one, and a 6-3 win in game two. The Vikings improved to 13-10 overall and 7-1 in the conference and are on a season-best 5-game winning streak.

Game One

For the second straight day, Augustana powered their way to victory. Tyler Field hit his third home run of the season in the third inning with his 2-run blast while Kris Ashland hit his fourth home run of the weekend and sixth of the season in the fifth.

Lincoln Voss had a great outing for the Vikings, pitching his first complete game of the season and third of his career. In seven innings of work, Voss struck out a season-high eight batters while not allowing a walk and only giving up five hits.

Augustana scored early in the game when Lucas Barry doubled down the left field line driving in Alex Beals who walked earlier in the inning. The Vikings made 2-0 later in the second when Ryan Menssen drove Barry in on groundout to the first baseman.

The Vikings added to their run total in the third inning on an Ashland double to right center that scored Patrick O’Donnell. Field made the score 5-0 in the third on his 2-run home run to right center.

The Vikings final run of the game came in the sixth on Ashland’s home run to right. The University of Mary cut in the Vikings lead in the bottom of the sixth with two runs but Augustana still walked away with a 6-2 victory in game one.

Pitchers of Record

Win -Lincoln Voss (3-1): 7 IP, 5 hits, 2 runs, 2 earned runs, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks

Loss – Jake Johnson (2-3): 5 IP. 5 hits, 6 runs, 6 earned runs, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks

Viking Notables

Augustana improved to 17-0 all-time against U-Mary

The Vikings left four runners on base

O’Donnell, Beals, and Barry each earned stolen bases

As a team, the Vikings only struck out four times

Game Two

For the first time in the four-game series, Augustana trailed U-Mary. The Marauders picked up a run in the first inning on a single from Lane Huck, The Vikings didn’t trail for long however. In the bottom of the second inning Sam Baier doubled to left field scoring Barry and tieing the game at one.

The Vikings fell behind once again the fifth inning on an Andrew Beyer double that made it 2-1. In the bottom of the six Augustana was able to tie the game at two when Tyler Field singled to score O’Donnell who singled with two outs in the inning before being put in scoring possession on a double from Ashland.

Augustana took their first lead of the game in the seventh inning. Riley Johnson singled up the middle to score Trent Herman to make it 3-2. The Vikings made it 4-2 a little later in the inning when Carter Wevik singled to left field, driving in Johnson.

In the eighth inning, Baier hit his second home run of the season with a 2-run blast to left center to give the Vikings a 6-2 advantage. U-Mary scored one run in the ninth on a home run but it wasn’t enough as Augustana swept U-Mary with a 6-3 victory.

Pitchers of Record

Win – Ryan Hamilton (1-1): 7 IP, 6 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned run, 10 strikeouts, 2 walks

Loss – Isaac Saad (0-2): 6.1 IP, 6 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned runs, 1 strikeout, 0 walks

Save -Collin Lovell (4): 2 IP, 1 hit, 1 run, 1 earned run, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks

Viking Notables

Augustana improved to 18-0 all-time against U-Mary

Baier led the team with three RBIs

The Vikings only struck out twice as a team

Augustana left five runners on base

Four Vikings earned multiple hits: Johnson (2), Field (2), Barry (2), Baier (2)

The top seven hitters in the Vikings lineup combined for all 11 hits

Up Next / Schedule Change

Augustana’s game against Upper Iowa that was originally scheduled for Wednesday has been moved the Tuesday afternoon. The Vikings doubleheader against Upper Iowa will now start at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March, 28.

Under The Lights Youth Clinic

The Augustana Baseball Program will be putting on a free clinic to all kids 12 & under. Come join the Augustana Baseball players and coaches as they teach fielding, hitting, pitching, and baserunning under the lights at Karras Park Home of Ronken Field. The camp will follow Augustana’s home game vs. Upper Iowa on Tuesday, March 28th at 6 p.m. The Vikings will play a doubleheader starting at 1:30 p.m. with the camp to follow.