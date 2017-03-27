Black Hills Business Short On Seasonal Employees

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Hospitality businesses in South Dakota’s Black Hills are having trouble finding enough workers for the busy tourist season.

Many business owners look beyond U.S. borders to fill summer jobs. A federal law that expired last September has reduced the number of temporary guest workers allowed into the country. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service announced last week that it has already received enough applications from businesses to reach the 2017 cap for seasonal nonagricultural work.

The Rapid City Journal says the Mount Rushmore Resort at Palmer Gulch is just one business that relies on foreign workers to clean rooms and do laundry. It has an on-site dormitory for its summer employees.

Some employees from overseas develop lasting ties with employers and return year after year for the same seasonal work.