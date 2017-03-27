Florida Man Arrested For Using Fraudulent Credits Cards In Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS – A Florida man was arrested in Sioux Falls after police say he tried to use fraudulent credit cards.

Twenty-two-year-old Rioger Mulen Perez of Miami is charged with two counts of using a fraudulent credit card to obtain services, 18 counts of identity theft, and 18 counts of possession of a forged instrument which are both felonies.

Police say they were called to a business on the 1900 block of South Marion Road at around 10 a.m. on Sunday. They say two men were suspected of using fraudulent credit cards to purchase goods.

When police got to the business they located the suspects’ rental car. They say one of the men was gone when they arrived, the other, Mulen Perez, was taken into custody.

Police say they’re not sure where the credit cards came from.