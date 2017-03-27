International Women’s Advocate Brings Awareness to Women Issues At Sioux Falls Church

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A Kenyan woman living with HIV is using her story to advocate for the health and rights of women and girls living with HIV.

Community members gathered at all Souls Unitarian Universalist in Sioux Falls as Maurine Murenga shared her story.

Murenga was first diagnosed with HIV while pregnant with her son, and since at that time they did not have treatment her son contracted HIV as well.

Both she and her son have now received treatment and Murenga is hoping to make sure every country provides women with the same opportunities.

Through her partnership with the organization RESULTS: Murenga is hoping her speaking tour will encourage others to be advocates for women issues as well

“I think by having these discussions; we are going to revive it and have it as a priority and something talked about by communities. So that if it is something talked about and our leaders listen to it, then it is something that can be acted upon on. So it’s just about breaking the silence and getting into action, “says Murenga.

Murenga has been sharing her story across the state. Her next stop Monday is Fargo, North Dakota.