Jacks Swept At Oral Roberts

6-Run Sixth Inning Dooms SDSU In 6-2 Loss

TULSA, Okla. – Oral Roberts scored five times in the bottom of the sixth inning and went on to defeat South Dakota State, 6-2, Sunday afternoon in the finale of a Summit League baseball series at J.L. Johnson Stadium.

In securing a sweep of the three-game set, ORU improved to 16-7 overall and 6-0 in league play. The Jackrabbits dropped to 9-10 overall and 3-3 in The Summit League.

SDSU’s Matt Johnson opened the scoring with a solo home run to right field with one out in the top of the second inning. It was Johnson’s team-leading fourth home run of the season.

Jackrabbit left-hander Bryce Hanson, who was a last-minute replacement for scheduled starter Tyler Olmstead, tossed three hitless innings with a pair of strikeouts and one walk in his second outing of the series.

ORU tied the game in the fourth as Nick Roark led off the inning with a walk against reliever Derek Feige, and later scored on a double by Noah Cummings.

That would be the Golden Eagles’ only hit until the decisive sixth inning, when they sent eight men to the plate. An error allowed the go-ahead run to score and Brent Williams followed with a run-scoring single that plated Cummings. Michael Hungate made the score 4-1 with an RBI single, while Trevor McCutchin capped the scoring with a two-run homer to right.

SDSU was stymied by ORU starter Miguel Ausua and a pair of relievers until scoring a run in the top of the ninth on an RBI single by Skyler Wenninger, which scored Josh Kunzmann.

Wenninger and Philip Jacobson each recorded two hits for SDSU, which held a 9-7 edge in that category. Hungate and Dylan Snypes each tallied two hits for the Golden Eagles.

Ausua struck out four, walked one and scattered six hits over six innings to earn his fourth win of the season.

NEXT UP

The Jackrabbits are scheduled to open the home season Wednesday by hosting Dakota Wesleyan. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. at Erv Huether Field.

NOTES

* Matt Johnson has reached base safely in all 19 games this season, with a hit in 18 of those contests

* Johnson’s home run was the Jackrabbits’ only extra-base hit of the series, although SDSU out-hit Oral Roberts by a combined 31-30

* Luke Ringhofer extended his hitting streak to 11 games

* Hanson’s start was the first of his career

* Quinn Reimers pitched a scoreless seventh inning, giving him three shutout innings in two weekend appearances

ORAL ROBERTS 6, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 2

SDSU 010 000 001 2-9-1

ORU 000 105 00X 6-7-1

SDSU: Bryce Hanson, Derek Feige (4), Quinn Reimers (7), Zach Finley (8) and Luke Ringhofer. ORU: Miguel Ausua, Grant Glaze (7), Spencer Henson (8), Bryce Howe (9).

W-Ausua (4-2). L-Feige (1-2). Save-none.

HR: SDSU-Matt Johnson (4); ORU-Trevor McCutchin (5).