LifeScape’s First-Ever Radiothon Exceeded Expectations

SIOUX FALLS – LifeScape says its first-ever Radiothon was a success and far exceeded expectations.

Last week’s fundraiser raised more than $32,000 and the event also added 120 new donors to the foundation. All proceeds go towards services for people with disabilities and special needs.

Lifescape says the money stays local and will be used for things like programs, specialized equipment, and transportation.

“We had a lot of our children and adults that we support right here that were all gathered around as we did the announcement. Everybody was so excited to see that total. We also had a lot of staff here. You know they had never been a part of anything like this and it was just amazing to see the response of the communities that were involved,” said Kim Haiar the Director of Development at LifeScape.

LifeScape plans to have an even bigger radiothon next year!