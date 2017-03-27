Pianist Calvin Jones Returns to South Dakota

Calvin Jones represents a new generation of artists who embody the full spectrum of what modern solo piano offers today's audiences.

International recording artist Calvin Jones returns to South Dakota where we was born and raised to give glory to God on his “Coming Home Tour.”

Calvin was born in Eureka, South Dakota, grew up in Pierre, started playing the piano at the age of six and started composing his own music at the age of 10.

“For me, I’m a composer first,” Jones said, “that’s what drives me in my concerts. That passion is just something that is going to be present in everything I do.”

Jones represents a new generation of artists who embody the full spectrum of what modern solo piano offers today’s audiences through original music and performance.

Calvin Jones engages all the senses by drawing his audience into more than a performance. He gives them an experience, shattering the traditional wall of easy listening and transporting them into another world altogether.

Jones is known to draw the unlikely and unsuspecting listener to dawn the doors of theaters around the world. He somehow manages to appeal to everyone equally regardless of age or musical taste while giving glory to God.

Calvin is wrapping up his “Coming home Tour” this week with performances on Tuesday, March 28th, at St. Michael’s Parish located at 1600 S. Marion Road in Sioux Falls.

The performance starts at 7:00pm. For more information call, (605) 361-1600

On Saturday, Calvin will hold a concert in Jefferson, South Dakota, at St. Peter’s Community Center located at 402 Main Street.

For information on this concert call, (605) 235-1942,

Check out Calvin’s website at www.calvinjones.com