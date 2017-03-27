Police Searching For Missing St. Cloud State Student

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) – Authorities have been searching the Mississippi River and its banks in St. Cloud for a missing college student.

Police say 21-year-old St. Cloud State University student Jesse Aaron Dady was last seen in downtown St. Cloud at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

On Monday, police asked the public for help identifying and speaking to the driver of a vehicle seen in the area where Dady was last seen. The vehicle was seen on surveillance cameras driving behind Empire Apartments at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, and left a few minutes later.

The St. Cloud Times reports investigators used boats to search the Mississippi River for Dady on Sunday. Authorities returned Monday with a drone that they used to view the river banks from the air.

Police do not suspect foul play.

Courtesy: St. Cloud Police Department

