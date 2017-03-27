Program Designed For Parents To Address Underage Drinking With Children

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- We brought you the story of the 19-year-old Watertown woman who died of alcohol poisoning on Tuesday.

So, we decided to take a look at underage drinking in Sioux Falls.

According to a 2015 statistic by Prairie View Prevention Services South Dakota teens ranked second highest for binge drinking.

However, a program called “Parents Matter” is helping parents talk to their children about the growing issue.

“Parent’s you have that influence, you have that power, “says Executive Director of Prairie View Prevention Services Darcy Jensen.

That’s the message Jensen has for parents when it comes to talking to their children about underage drinking.

“Our age of first use is around 13 years old, so when we think about that; that’s someone who’s in middle school, “says Jensen.

However, Jensen is hoping her annual program “Parents Matter” will help assist parents to have the talk with their children.

“Talk about the consequences, talk about the dangers of underage drinking and really explain why in our family; why as parents we don’t want you to be drinking, “says Jensen.

Jensen says the talk may not come easy but using “I” terms instead of “You” can help avoid the conversation from turning into an argument

“It’s hard for someone to argue with you if you are saying I love you or I care about you. Those are your feelings, “says Jensen.

As underage binge drinking continues to affect all communities nationwide, Jensen says all parents need to step up, before it’s too late.

The program kicks off in April as part of Alcohol Awareness Month.