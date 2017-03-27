New Sanford Health Clinic Coming To West Side Of Town

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A new $21 million Sanford Health clinic is being built on the west side of town that will have a full-size Lewis Drug Store and Pharmacy attached to it.

Sanford and city officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday afternoon for the clinic near 32nd and Ellis Road.

Sanford Health already has a facility nearby, the Sanford Family Wellness Center.

But Executive Director Paul Hanson says since the community continues to grow, there’s a need to enhance their presence in this area.

The 42,000 sq. ft. facility will offer family medicine, children’s care, OB/GYN, behavioral health, occupational medicine and radiology services.

“We really looked at the community demographics,” says Hanson. “We looked at what was out here and we looked at what the need is. We also wanted to expand our acute care- same day at Sanford concept, and so that really fit the bill to what we’re seeing with the growth of our community.”

The clinic is scheduled to be completed in late summer, early fall of 2018.

The staff count on a typical day will be 70.

“Having health care as close to home as possible and having it easily accessible is what it’s all about,” says Hanson.