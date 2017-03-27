Scoreboard Monday, March 27th

Scores for Monday, March 27, 2017
Zach Borg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR MONDAY, MARCH 27TH, 2017!

College Baseball
Northwestern 4, Concordia 1

College Softball
Bellevue 4, Presentation 1

Bellevue 8, Presentation 0

Men’s College Golf
NSIC Spring Preview
1.  Iowa Western CC (583)

2.  Lindenwood (584)

8.  Augustana (622)

T10.  Sioux Falls (624)
-1.  Parker Klitzke (Augustana)-141

Women’s College Golf
Midland Spring Invite
1.  Mount Marty (357)

2.  Dordt (369)

4.  Northwestern (384)

