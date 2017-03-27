Scoreboard Monday, March 27th
Scores for Monday, March 27, 2017
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR MONDAY, MARCH 27TH, 2017!
College Baseball
Northwestern 4, Concordia 1
College Softball
Bellevue 4, Presentation 1
Bellevue 8, Presentation 0
Men’s College Golf
NSIC Spring Preview
1. Iowa Western CC (583)
2. Lindenwood (584)
8. Augustana (622)
T10. Sioux Falls (624)
-1. Parker Klitzke (Augustana)-141
Women’s College Golf
Midland Spring Invite
1. Mount Marty (357)
2. Dordt (369)
4. Northwestern (384)