South Dakota Lawmakers Gather For Final Day Of 2017 Session

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota lawmakers are gathering at the state Capitol to decide whether to accept or override five vetoes from Gov. Dennis Daugaard.

The two highest-profile vetoes were of bills that would allow guns in the state Capitol and let people carry concealed handguns without a permit.

The Legislature meets Monday for the final day of the 2017 legislative session.

Lawmakers are set to consider a rejected measure to allow a court to put juveniles in Department of Corrections’ custody if they present a significant risk of physical harm to themselves.

Lawmakers will also weigh a dispatched bill to reduce a fee that is mostly put into a telecommunication fund for the deaf.

It takes two-thirds support in both the House and Senate to override a gubernatorial veto.