A Surprise for Justin: Watertown Welcomes Home Special Olympics Gold Medalist

Justin Elliot took home a gold and silver for two alpine skiing events

WATERTOWN, S.D.- He was the only South Dakota Special Olympics athlete who competed in the world games in Austria over the last two weeks.

And, he won.

Justin Elliot took home a gold and silver for two alpine skiing events.

So his hometown of Watertown decided to throw a party in his honor on Sunday.

The idea started after the athlete’s mom told one of the co-organizers a story about Justin’s 11th birthday party.

“He invited 35 of his friends to his birthday party and he was all excited about his party and one friend showed up,” said Josh Weyh.

But this story is completely different.

Justin is 20.

He’s now a Special Olympics world gold medalist, and his guest list amounts to more than 100 people.

While his mom, Beth, knew about the party, she didn’t know it would be so big.

“Justin being a child with special needs, he’s never really had a lot of attention or a lot of friends and Special Olympics has given him that opportunity to have friends,” she said.

Justin was out of the country for 15 days during the games. He says the surprise was exactly what he wanted to come home to.

“Awesome, especially when I got to see my family I don’t see very often,” he said.

The athlete says he wasn’t expecting to win big at the games. In fact, he says he didn’t even need to place to feel like a winner.

“Just going to Austria being there, these [medals] are just a bonus.”

But that doesn’t mean he’s taking this moment, being on the top of the podium, for granted.

“I have to admit, I did cry a little bit getting up on the stage,” said Justin.

Members of the community say there’s no one else who deserves to experience that feeling and to feel the love and support from his hometown.

“He’s put in a lot of hard work, and dedication and time and no complaints and been out there and did it so he definitely deserves this,” said Amy Rambow.

Justin just started to ski 4 years ago.

He’s been traveling to Great Bear ever since to practice.

Special Olympics hold world games every two years.

This year, more than 2,600 athletes competed in Austria.