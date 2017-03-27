Veto Of Permitless Concealed Carry Bill Stands

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The state House has failed to overcome Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s veto of a bill that would have allowed people who can legally carry a concealed handgun in South Dakota to do so without a permit.

State representatives voted 36-33 Monday to for the bill, falling short of the two-thirds support required to override the veto.

Daugaard said in his veto message that he disagrees with the idea that the state’s current concealed carry laws infringe on Second Amendment rights. He says South Dakota’s permit process is simple and straightforward.

Republican Rep. Dan Kaiser, a supporter, says getting a concealed pistol permit can be burdensome. It’s currently a misdemeanor for someone to carry a concealed pistol or to have one concealed in a vehicle without a permit.