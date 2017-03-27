Warm Weather Contributing to Early Start of Allergy Season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Experts in Sioux Falls say allergy season is off to an early start and they know why.

Doctors say the warm weather is causing the tree and mold pollen to pop out sooner, but there are some simple things one can do to reduce their allergies.

“I’m allergic to dust, mold, cats, dogs, “says Caden Kvernmo.

13-year-old Caden Kvernmo is allergic to a little bit of everything.

“Not being able to have a dog obviously bothers me. I wish I wasn’t allergic to dogs, but I can’t do anything about it so, “says Kvernmo.

But he’s not the only one dealing with allergies; doctors at Dakota Allergy and Asthma say they have started to see patients come in earlier than usual.

“Right now, we have actually started to see some tree pollen and mold pollen that’s started to come out. Our actual peak allergy season is probably in June when we see the grasses, “says Nurse Practitioner Lindsey Peterson.

However, with the flu season also coming to an end, doctors say they have to take extra steps to determine whether patients are experiencing allergies or not.

“We put drops of the most common trees, grasses, weeds, molds, dust mites, pets those kinds of things on their back and see if they react on their back within 15 minutes and we would be able to tell if they are allergic to those things or not, “says Peterson.

But doctors say there are some options to combat the effects from nasal sprays, to over the counter medicines, or braving out the shots like Caden.

“I was kind of like Woah, when I heard I had to get the shots, I wasn’t too happy but I’m used to them now so I’m fine, “says Kvernmo.

To check the daily pollen count regarding your allergies, click here.