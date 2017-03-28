Another Elite Weekend For Sioux Falls

Pentagon & City Drawing Rave Reviews After Hosting Men's Division Two Elite Eight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — With no local teams in the field there was some understandable worry that the NCAA Division Two Men’s Basketball Elite Eight might struggle drawing attendance.

Instead it was more proof of how well the city of Sioux Falls continues to support basketball and NCAA events.

Saturday’s championship game between Northwest Missouri State and Fairmont State drew a Sanford Pentagon sellout crowd of 3,250. Though many of those fans came from the eventual national champion Northwest Missouri State’s side, 1,000 tickets were pre-sold for the title game well before the Bearcats made the title game.

It’s another feather in the cities cap after a weekend that saw players, coaches and fans rave about the experience in Sioux Falls. It should also help as the city continues to bid for more NCAA events, including the Division One men’s tournament at the Premier Center.