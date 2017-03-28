Another Florida Man Arrested In Connection With Fraudulent Credit Card Case

SIOUX FALLS – Another Florida man has been arrested in Sioux Falls after police say he fled the scene of Monday’s arrest.

Police say they were called to a business on the 1900 block of South Marion Road at around 10 a.m. on Sunday. They say two men were suspected of using fraudulent credit cards to purchase goods.

When police got to the business they located the suspects’ rental car. They say one of the men was gone when they arrived, the other, Mulen Perez, was taken into custody. 22-year-old Rioger Mulen Perez of Miami is charged with two counts of using a fraudulent credit card to obtain services, 18 counts of identity theft, and 18 counts of possession of a forged instrument. All of the charges are felonies.

Investigators issued a search warrant for the suspects’ rental car and locked it up after searching it.

Police say 26-year-old Luis Sagarra Calderin, also of Miami, ended up calling the rental car business trying to obtain the keys to the rental car. The business would not give him keys because the contract was not under his name.

The rental car business then called a tow truck to get the vehicle themselves. Once they located the vehicle they say Sagarra Calderin was standing next to the car so the business called police. Police intervened and discovered that it was the individual who fled the scene on Monday.

26-year-old Luis Sagarra Calderin of Miami is charged with one count of using a fraudulent credit card to obtain services, and two counts of identity theft. Both charges are felonies.

Police say they’re not sure where the credit cards came from.