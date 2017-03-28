Brule County Man Sentenced To 75 Years In Kimball Armed Standoff

PIERRE – Attorney General Marty Jackley and Brule County States Attorney David Natvig announced today that Donald Gerald London, 44, Kimball, was sentenced to 75 years with 45 suspended in the state penitentiary on three counts of felony aggravated assault on law enforcement officer.

“This dangerous standoff demonstrates the very difficult work law enforcement officers face each day. I want to recognize the extraordinary effort of Sergeant John Koenig and all of our officers’ heroism in overcoming the challenging standoff conditions. On behalf of law enforcement, we thank the outpouring of community support provided during this standoff,” said Jackley.

On January 7th, 2015, London barricaded himself at a rural residence in Kimball. London, who was armed, fired multiple high power rifle rounds at law enforcement resulting in a South Dakota Highway Patrol Officer being shot and seriously injured.

The standoff continued for a day and a half in severe winter weather conditions. Several law enforcement agencies throughout the state responded to the call for assistance and provided armored vehicles, tactical teams and negotiators to bring the matter to a close.

After the standoff came to an end, additional time and resources were tapped including the state forensic lab, who processed over 700 hundred items both inside and outside the farm house for several days. This included the discovery of 145 casings fired from London’s rifle.

This case was investigated by the Division of Criminal Investigation and prosecuted by Brule County States Attorney and the Attorney General’s Office.