Defending D-League Champion Skyforce Eliminated From Playoff Contention

First Time In Four Years Sioux Falls Won't Be In Playoffs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Despite last night’s 129-120 win over Northern Arizona, the defending NBA D-League Champion Sioux Falls Skyforce will not get a chance to defend their crown in the postseason.

That’s because losses in three of their last four games have put them behind Santa Cruz in the race for the final spot with the Warriors holding all the tiebreakers. And with a 128-123 win at Salt Lake City on Monday night, Santa Cruz clinched a playoff spot and eliminated the Skyforce from playoff contention.

It will be the first time since 2013 that Sioux Falls hasn’t qualified for the NBA D-League playoffs, and it’s all the more frustrating for a Skyforce team that had the best record in the D-League for much of the season’s first half.