Guilty Plea Entered In Fatal Stabbing On SD Reservation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A Wanblee man has pleaded guilty in a fatal stabbing on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

Leon Between Lodges admitted stabbing Leonard Sitting Up with a knife last May after the victim and his friends drove by the defendant’s house and shouted comments which upset him. Those comments weren’t disclosed.

Between Lodges later got in fight with the victim and others outside the house and stabbed Sitting Up once in the chest. The Rapid City Journal reports Between Lodges pleaded guilty last Friday to second-degree murder. He also pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon for stabbing another man during the altercation.