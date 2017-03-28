Inmate Placed On Escaped Status

Robert Running Shield, 51, left the Rapid City Community Work Center without authorization

RAPID CITY, S.D.- A state prison inmate has been placed on escape status after walking away from a minimum-security facility.

Robert Running Shield, 51, left the Rapid City Community Work Center without authorization Monday evening.

Running Shield is described as a 6″1′ Native American male weighing approximately 170 pounds with partially gray hair and brown eyes.

Running Shield is currently serving a 10-year sentence with 6 years suspended for possession of a controlled substance out of Minnehaha County. He has additional concurrent sentences for failure to appear and possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone who sees Running Shield or knows of his whereabouts should contact law enforcement immediately.