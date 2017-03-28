Jamming Dejay Going From Sioux Falls Christian To Dordt

Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — He’s the first to admit that he doesn’t live up to his name.

“I have no sense of rhythm at all so I don’t think so!” Sioux Falls Christian Senior Forward Dejay Fykstra says.

Which is alright since this Dejay has a different way of jamming.

“I’ve never had to hold him back or tell him not to. He’s kind of got the green light on taking a dunk if he’s got it. It just adds a lot of energy when he does get one.” Sioux Falls Christian Head Coach Mike Schouten says.

Though Dejay Fykstra’s dunks light up the highlight reel, he’s far from a one hit wonder, giving Sioux Falls Christian a constant offensive and defensive threat that helped them win the state title in 2016.

“Dejay’s very versatile. He can shoot from the perimeter, he can post up. Many times he guards the opponents best scorers or one of their best scorers. He’s just a tremendous athlete.” Schouten says.

Fykstra will take that to Sioux Center next year when he begins his college career at Dordt, one which should see this Dejay continue to throw down the jams!

“Yeah it’s always something that’s on my mind! When can I dunk it? When can I get this putback? Really kind of looking forward to it. It gets me excited, gets the team excited, gets the crowd excited. Something that I just get jacked for.” Dejay says.