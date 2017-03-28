Lawmakers Introduce, Pass Bill Dealing With Juvenile Probation

The bill was introduced on the final day of the 2017 legislative session

PIERRE, S.D. – Monday was the final day of South Dakota’s 2017 legislative session.

The day is typically coined ‘veto day’.

It’s when lawmakers have the chance to override any bills the Governor strikes down.

While that did take place, legislators also did something unusual – they introduced and passed a new bill.

One that deals with how long juveniles can be placed on probation.

It usually takes weeks to get a bill through both houses.

But thanks to a ‘suspension of the rules’ lawmakers were able to pass S.B. 179 in just one day.

“Once we have an idea that is going to make South Dakota better, there’s no reason to wait a year to implement it,” says Sen. Al Novstrup, a sponsor of S.B. 179.

The new bill increases the current maximum length of probation for juveniles from 4 months to 6 months.

Sen. Novstrup says it’s needed to ensure juveniles have enough time to get through the programs a judge requires them to complete.

“It gives the probation officer, and the person on probation more time to figure out which way they are going in life,” says Sen. Novstrup.

Minnehaha County Deputy State’s Attorney Carole James says before legislation reduced the maximum length to 4 months, the average time assigned was actually 6 months.

She says going back to this amount will help decrease program wait-lists and increase early releases.

“Before we would have an awful lot of early release requests if children were complying, supervision was going well and they were completing the programs,” say James. “But then when it changed to 4 months, a lot of kids couldn’t get through what they needed to.”

There’s a variety of programs a judge can assign to a juvenile.

If the offense deals with alcohol or drugs, the person is usually required to complete a chemical dependency program.

If the offense deals with aggression or mental health, the person could be assigned a therapy based program.

“Functional Family Therapy is a program that is offered in the community, and that typically cannot be completed in 4 months,” says James.

This is why James says she happy lawmakers felt this issue was important enough to deal with before the 2017 legislative session was over.

“I think it will help, and hopefully increase the number of kids that complete probation successfully,” she says.

This is the second bill legislators introduced during this 2017 session that deals with the maximum juvenile probation length.

The first one was S.B. 164, which the Governor vetoed over a week ago.

S.B. 164 had one extra section in it that would have allowed a court to place a juvenile in the custody of the Department of Corrections if the juvenile presents a significant risk of physical harm to themselves.

The Governor said the term “harm themselves” was too broad resulting in his veto.

“Once the entire bill was heading to defeat, we said let’s implement the good ideas, let’s have the wisdom to take out the good ideas and implement them immediately,” says Sen. Novstrup.

The Governor says he will sign Monday’s bill, S.B. 179, into law.