After Legislative Defeat, Gun Bill Backers To Keep Pushing

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A bid in South Dakota to let people carry concealed handguns without a permit fell short this legislative session, but supporters say they believe its passage is only a matter of time.

House lawmakers failed Monday to overcome a veto from Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard, who won’t run again in 2018 because of term limits.

Daugaard said in his veto message that he disagrees that the state’s current concealed carry laws infringe on Second Amendment rights. He said the permit process is simple and straightforward.

Republican Rep. Lynne DiSanto, the bill’s main sponsor, says that she intends to return next session – Daugaard’s last – with a permitless concealed carry proposal.

DiSanto says in the “worst-case scenario,” supporters will have to wait for the next governor to put it into law.