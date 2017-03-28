Making Strawberry Dump Cake With The Fruit Club

SIOUX FALLS – As we head into spring and warmer weather, it’s hard to not dream of all the fresh fruit we’ll soon be enjoying, but you don’t have to wait! The Fruit Club has fresh strawberries available now and there are so many recipes you can enjoy.

Grandma Penny is here with us today to share one of her favorite recipes called “strawberry dump cake.”

Watch Behind-The-Scenes Below!

Enjoy Grandma Penny’s “Strawberry Dump Cake” at home by following this recipe!

Ingredients

4 cups fresh strawberries, sliced

1/4 cup Truvia Baking Blend (or 1/2 cup sugar)

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 (15-25oz.) sugar free yellow cake mix

1/4 cup butter, melted

1/4 cup coconut oil, melted

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F

Pour cut strawberries in 9×13″ pan. Sprinkle with Truvia (or sugar) and cinnamon. Toss with hands and spread out into an even layer

Pour dry cake mix evenly over strawberries

Melt butter and coconut oil together and pour evenly over dry cake mix

Bake for 30 minutes, or until top of cake is golden brown and cooked through

Serve warm with ice cream or whipped cream and enjoy!

Nutrition Information

Serving Size: per serving (10-12 servings) Calories: 203 Fat: 11.9 g Saturated fat: 7.8 g Carbohydrates: 31 g Sugar: 2.4 g Sodium: 266 mg Fiber: 2 g Protein: 3g Cholesterol: 10 mg