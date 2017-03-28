Officials: Driver Runs Out Of Gas Again After Stealing Deputy’s Squad Car

TULARE, S.D. (AP) – A driver who called for help after running out of gas is accused of stealing a deputy’s squad car in South Dakota and leading authorities in a pursuit before once again running out of fuel

Troy James is charged with felony grand theft in Spink County. Officials say James called for assistance Monday about 4 a.m. on Highway 281 near Tulare, saying his car had stopped and he apparently ran out of fuel.

Sheriff Kevin Schurch tells the Aberdeen American News the responding deputy tried to detain James because he was acting bizarrely and James pushed the officer out of the squad and took off. Schurch says James was apparently armed.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol and officers from other counties joined in pursuing James who was eventually caught about 140 miles away.