Oil In Pipeline Under Missouri River Reservoir

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – The developer of the Dakota Access pipeline says oil has been placed in the pipe under a Missouri River reservoir and the full line will be in service soon.

Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners made the announcement in a court filing Monday.

The move comes despite months of protests and the objections of two American Indian tribes who say a rupture could threaten their water supply and cultural sites. The Sioux tribes still have an unresolved lawsuit seeking to stop the project.

The company says the four-state, 1,200-mile (1930-kilometer) pipeline is safe. The U.S. government gave ETP permission to complete the project after Republican President Donald Trump took office.

The protests were centered in North Dakota.