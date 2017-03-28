Oil In Pipeline Under Missouri River Reservoir

Ahtra Elnashar
pipeline
Share This:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – The developer of the Dakota Access pipeline says oil has been placed in the pipe under a Missouri River reservoir and the full line will be in service soon.

Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners made the announcement in a court filing Monday.

The move comes despite months of protests and the objections of two American Indian tribes who say a rupture could threaten their water supply and cultural sites. The Sioux tribes still have an unresolved lawsuit seeking to stop the project.

The company says the four-state, 1,200-mile (1930-kilometer) pipeline is safe. The U.S. government gave ETP permission to complete the project after Republican President Donald Trump took office.

The protests were centered in North Dakota.

Related Post

Tribes Ask Judge To Stop Dakota Access Oil From Fl...
Tribal Council Favors Asking Pipeline Protesters T...
Dakota Access Company Seeks To Block Pipeline Stud...
Dakota Access Pipeline Construction Expected To Ge...

You Might Also Like