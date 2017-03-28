Rapid City Native Hammon Reportedly Declines Gators’ Head Coaching Position

Will Remain An Assistant Coach With San Antonio

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It seems clear that Rapid City native Becky Hammon wants to be a head coach.

It appears she’d rather do so at the NBA level than college.

According to Mike Robinson of The Swish Appeal, Hammon has declined the University of Florida’s offer to become head coach of their women’s basketball program, opting to remain with Gregg Poppovich as an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs.

Though the Florida job would have paid her more than her current position with the Spurs, Hammon had been reportedly wrestling with the decision between leaving or staying in a position that could put her on a path to becoming the first female head coach in NBA history. Hammon, who has been head coach of the Spurs summer league team, became the first female assistant in NBA history after wrapping up a stellar WNBA career in 2014.