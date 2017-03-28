Saying “Goodbye” To Carbs With The Fit Chic Annie Mello

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- As swimsuit season approaches, now is a good time to cut back on carbs that get us through winter and trade them in for something healthier. The Fit Chic Annie Mello offers creative ways to use cauliflower instead of carbs without compromising on taste!

Below are a couple of Mello’s recipes for creative carb substitutes. For more recipes, watch the video above or check out the Fit Chic LA website here.

Fit Chic LA Mac and Cheese

Ingredients

1 large head cauliflower, cut into small florets

1/4 cup coconut creamer

2 tablespoons of grass-fed butter

3 tablespoons of almond flour

1/2 cup of unsweetened almond or coconut milk

1 1/2 teaspoons dijon mustard

1 1/2 cups shredded raw cheddar

1/2 cup of parmesan cheese

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder



Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Season the water with salt.

Spray the baking dish with olive oil spray.

Cook the cauliflower in the boiling water until crisp-tender, about five minutes. Drain well and pat between several layers of paper towels to dry. Transfer the cauliflower to the baking dish and set aside.

Bring the cream to a simmer in a small saucepan, and whisk in the milk, butter, coconut oil and mustard until smooth. Stir in one cup of the cheese, pepper and garlic and whisk just until the cheese melts for about one to two minutes. Remove from heat, pour over the cauliflower and stir to combine. Top with the remaining half cup of cheese, parmesan cheese and almond flour. Bake until browned and bubbly hot, about 15 minutes.

Paleo Cauliflower Fried Rice

Ingredients

1 small head of cauliflower, separated in florets

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon of ginger

1 small onion, minced

1 teaspoon of dijon mustard

1/2 cup of thinly sliced mushrooms

2 scallions, thinly sliced

1/2 cup of shredded carrots

2 tablespoons of chopped cilantro leaves

2 tablespoons of chopped basil

1 tablespoon of sesame oil

2 cloves of garlic

1 tablespoon of shredded coconut

1-2 tablespoons of tamari or gluten-free soy sauce

1 tablespoon of gluten-free thai peanut sauce

Dash of black pepper

Dash of crushed red pepper

Directions

Dice the cauliflower into small pieces and steam until soft throughout. Then mash (Annie uses a potato masher) until it appears “rice like.”

In a small bowl whisk eggs and add pepper.

Place sesame oil, onion, mushrooms, carrots and scallions in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook until veggies are slightly browned. Then add ginger, garlic and cauliflower. Continue cooking until mixed throughout.

Next, add egg, coconut, soy sauce, peanut sauce, basil, cilantro and dijon. Mix and make sure you separate the egg into tiny pieces so you don’t get big chunks. Lastly, add red pepper. Remove from heat and stir once more.

Enjoy!