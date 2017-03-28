Sioux Falls Bakery Shutting Down

Decision stems from owner's upcoming pursuits

After five years in business, a Sioux Falls bakery is hanging up its aprons.

Sugar’s Baked Goods and Sweet Treats says it plans to close next month on April 23. The west-side bakery near 26th Street and Marion Road launched in 2012. Owners say they started as an in-home business and were able to expand to a storefront offering a wide variety of desserts on its daily menu. Sugar’s says the decision to close has to do with the upcoming pursuits of its owners.

“While we have enjoyed continued growth and success with the business over the past several years, we have made the decision to make a lifestyle change and pursue some new opportunities,” said Kari Popham, owner of Sugar’s Baked Goods and Sweet Treats.

An equipment auction will be held during the last week of April.