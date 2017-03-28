SD Hall Of Fame Cross Country Coach, Rich Greeno, Dies At 88

SIOUX FALLS – Friends say longtime Cross Country and Track coach, Rich Greeno passed away on Monday at 88.

A cross country and boys track coaching legend at Lincoln High in Sioux Falls, Greeno’s coaching career spanned six decades.

Greeno was named to the National High School Sports Hall of Fame in 1999. He was named national high school track coach of the year in 1974 and national cross country coach of the year in 1990.

Greeno was born near Amherst, S.D. in 1929 and graduated from Northern State in 1950.

He coached at Lincoln from 1968-90. The Patriots won 11 state cross country titles, including all but one in the 1970s, and the track team won eight state titles, including all but one from 1969-76. Six times in each sport his teams finished second at state. His teams put together win streaks of 87 cross country duals and 52 track duals.

Greeno was track and cross country coach at the University of Sioux Falls from 1991-2004. At USF, his teams won conference cross country championships four times and six times he was named coach of the year.

As an athlete, Greeno was state champ in the 440 in 1946.