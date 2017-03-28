Titanic Two Out Rally Puts Dakota Valley Over Tea

Prep Baseball Opener For Both Teams

TEA, S.D. — Opening day for the Dakota Valley Panthers and Tea Titans will be remembered for a wild ending to an otherwise classic duel.

Going to extra innings tied at one, the Panthers scored 11 runs with two outs in the top of the 8th to topple host Tea 12-2 in high school baseball action on Monday night.

Luke Schmitt and Tanner Hensley each drove in a pair of runs for Dakota Valley. Jacob Elkins had both of Tea’s RBIs.

