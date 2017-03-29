App Of The Week: Sketchbook

If you doodle, sketch or draw today’s app is king when it comes to drawing apps. Sketchbook has been around for a while and has morphed over time from a simple app to an award winning high end drawing tool.

Pick your brushes, colors or shapes to make (form) your work of art. Use symmetry features and add layers. You can create simple sketches in a flash or dig into the pro version to create amazing works of art.

You can create and edit on your windows, Mac, Android or IOS device. The app is fabulous for the hobbyist and powerful enough for pros.

Get started with the free version and when you’re ready, add pro tools for $4.99.

Happy drawing.

I’m Francie Black, with your app of the week. For more great apps visit techtangotoday.com