Bike Trail Along Spencer, Tomar Park To Close Friday For Reconstruction

SIOUX FALLS – Portions of the bike trail near Spencer and Tomar Parks, located along the Big Sioux River between the South Cliff Avenue Bridge and the South Minnesota Avenue Bridge, will be temporarily closed to the public beginning Friday, March 31, 2017, to allow for construction.

Detour routes have been identified and are marked to allow connectivity to the entire trail system. The construction project will create a wider, smoother trail; improved sightlines; and drainage improvements. It will be accomplished in phases and is anticipated to be fully completed by fall 2017.

“This segment of our city’s nearly 30 miles of bike trail is our most popular, and we can’t wait to offer a new and improved section here. We appreciate users’ patience during this project, and we know it will be worth the wait,” says Mike Patten, Park Development Specialist.

In 2016, trail counters registered more than 980,000 users on the trail system. The most popular section of trail was the Spencer Park section. Total counts at Spencer Park exceeded 216,000 users, with 130,000 of them being cyclists.

Trail users are urged to use caution while recreating near the construction area.