‘Erratic’ Woman Drives Into US Capitol Cruiser

WASHINGTON (AP) – Police say a woman described as “erratic and aggressive” drove a vehicle into a U.S. Capitol Police cruiser and was taken into custody, a disruption that closed down streets near the Capitol for nearly three hours.

Capitol Police spokeswoman Eva Malecki says shots were fired during the arrest attempt Wednesday, but the event appeared to be criminal in nature with “no nexus to terrorism.” No one was injured, and the Capitol remained open.

Malecki described the woman as an “erratic and aggressive driver.” As police attempted to stop her, she made a U-turn and fled, nearly hitting officers and striking at least one other vehicle. A brief pursuit followed before the woman was stopped.