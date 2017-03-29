Flandreau Man Identified In Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash

FLANDREAU, S.D. – A Flandreau man has been identified as the person who died Sunday in a two-vehicle crash east of Flandreau.

Both vehicles were eastbound on Highway 34 when the first vehicle, a 2007 Toyota Yaris, started to slow down and turn left onto 485th Avenue. The second vehicle, a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica, hit the first vehicle on the driver’s side, sending it into the east ditch.

Lee Doyle, 56, was the driver of the Toyota. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mari Kabiri, 66, Pipestone, MN, was the other driver. She sustained minor injuries.

Both were wearing seatbelts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Moody County Sheriff’s Office, Flandreau Police Department and Flandreau Fire Department.