Headliners Announced For LifeLight’s First CityFest

Christian music concert coming to Sioux Falls in August

Many people know LifeLight as a big music festival on a farm near Worthing. This year, organizers say they’re trying something new.

LifeLight’s new event, CityFest, will take place Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27 in Sioux Falls. The exact location of the concert hasn’t been released yet. Tuesday, organizers announced the headliners for CityFest: Christian pop rock band Newsboys and singer Jeremy Camp.

LifeLight says it plans to release more information on the rest of the concert lineup and the location in the next few weeks.