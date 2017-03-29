Hy-Vee on Louise Offers Customers Alternate Routes to Enter Store

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Louise Avenue construction is in its second week in Sioux Falls

Many drivers have to find alternate routes to get to their destination and businesses have to manage as well

The Hy-Vee on Louise is right in the center of the construction

Despite the hassle, they’re still getting customers to their aisles

The company put out a sign to direct people on where to enter

They are also offering deals to thank their customers during the difficult travel time

The company says they are looking forward to the changes and the end of the construction

“With it finishing up right before the holidays, it should be a good time for people to come back this way and see how positive the improvements have been, “says Hy-Vee Store Director Matt Heldenbrand.

The city plans to complete construction in November.