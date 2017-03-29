A Night Out With Professional Bull Riders

McCrossan Boys Ranch features, "The Wildest Banquet Auction in the Midwest," on March 30th.

On Thursday, March 30th, The McCrossan Boys Ranch will feature PBR cowboys sharing their stories of conquering fears and overcoming obstacles to make it to the top of their sport.

“We help kids from the age of nine to 20 years old find hope for a better life.” Christy Menning with McCrossan Boys Ranch said, “Some kids are struggling in one way or another. Others are abused, abandoned or neglected or just significantly behind in school. At the ranch we provide therapy, counseling, and an on campus year round school designed to get kids caught up along with a wonderful livestock program.”

Cowboys from the PBR will talk to the boys at the ranch before the banquet at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday morning.

“A Night Out with the PBR” starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall, located off of I-90 just past the Marion Road exit. The fundraiser will feature live and silent auctions, food, country music and keynote speakers from the PBR.

Silent auction starts at 5:30 p.m. dinner follows at 6:30 p.m. with live auction and stories from the PBR at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are going fast, call 605-339-1203 or better yet, log on to www.mcrossan.org to make sure you get a spot.

McCrossan Boys Ranch has been serving at risk youth for 62 years.