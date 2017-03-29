One Killed Another Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash Tuesday Afternoon

FREDERICK, S.D. – One person died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon south of Frederick, S.D.

The names of the two people, both males, are not being released pending notification of their families. A third person involved was not injured.

A 1999 Chevrolet Blazer SUV was southbound on Brown County Road 10 when it stopped at the stop sign posted at the intersection of Brown County Road 10 and South Dakota Highway 10. The SUV then proceed through the intersection and collided with a westbound 2016 Peterbilt 578 semi-truck hauling an empty tanker trailer.

After the collision, the SUV rolled into the south ditch. Both the 16-year-old driver and the 17-year-old passenger were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to an Aberdeen hospital.

The driver of the semi, a 39-year-old male, was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Frederick Rural Fire and Ambulance and Aberdeen Fire and Rescue.