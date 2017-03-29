Sioux Falls Police Department Looks To Hire New Officers

SIOUX FALLS – The Sioux Falls Police Department is looking at new efforts to recruit more officers. Earlier today the department released a recruiting video.

The department currently has 245 officers and they are looking for candidates that are at least 21 and have at least 60 hours of college credit.

The department says they are working to increase the diversify of the department as well.

“We would like to increase those numbers and better reflect what we see in our community. I think that you are closer to the community you are more relevant you connect better when you actually reflect the community. And so we have got some work there,” said Chief Matt Burns.

Starting pay for a police officer in Sioux Falls is around $22 an hour.

http://www.siouxfalls.org/join-sfpd