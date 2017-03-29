SD Voters May See Marijuana, Transgender Plans In 2018

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Activists have proposed several ballot measures that may go before voters in 2018, including initiatives restricting the bathrooms transgender students could use and allowing doctors to prescribe life-ending drugs to terminally ill people.

Attorney General Marty Jackley this week released explanations for two measures that would legalize medical and recreational marijuana, another step in the process for supporters to get them on the November 2018 ballot.

Backers of each plan would have to collect nearly 14,000 signatures by Nov. 6 and have them certified to put the measures to a public vote.

South Dakota voters in the 2016 election decided 10 ballot questions