Sioux Falls Police Called to Peeping Tom Incident

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Sioux Falls police were called to a home near 35th Street and Elmwood Avenue early Tuesday morning for a report of a man looking into the window of a home. A woman was inside the home and tells KDLT News she saw a man lying on the ground, watching her through a basement window around 5:15 in the morning. Police say the only description they have is that the suspect is a man with glasses and a stocking hat. Anyone with information should contact Sioux Falls police.